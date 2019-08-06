FBI releases new videos, offers $20K reward in search for arsonist who struck Mass. Jewish centers

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI has released new videos and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 as it continues to search for the person or people responsible for several arsons at Chabad Centers in Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to a fire at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life of Arlington-Belmont about 11 p.m. on May 11. Five days later, crews responded to another fire at the same center about 8:50 p.m. and another fire at the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center in Needham about 10 p.m.

At the time of the incidents, a surveillance camera recorded a man who is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall slowly walking to and from the locations where the fires were set. The man appears to be wearing a dark North Face jacket with the hood pulled over his head and khaki pants.

In the Arlington video, three different cameras show the man walking down Lake Street.

In the Needham fire, the man could be seen walking in front of the Chabad Center toward the area where it was set, according to the FBI.

Click Here to see the videos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division at 857-386-2000.

