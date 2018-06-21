(WHDH) — The FBI is warning commercial flight passengers to be vigilant as reported sexual assault cases on airplanes are rising at an “alarming rate.”

Cases opened by the FBI from 2014 to 2017 have increased by 66 percent, up 38 investigations of mid-air sexual assault to 63.

The agency believes the actual number of cases could be much higher.

Many of the assaults reportedly happened on flights when the cabin was dark and the victim was asleep.

“Offenders will often test their victims,” Baltimore FBI criminal investigator Brian Nadeau warned. “Sometimes brushing up against them to see how they react or if they wake up.”

The agency launched a campaign earlier this year entitled “Be Air Aware,” asking for people to come forward if they have been victims.

