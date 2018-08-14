(WHDH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly warning banks that ATMs could fall victim to hacking attacks.

The scheme called an “ATM cash-out” is when hackers get inside a bank or payment card processor and take out large amounts of cash with stolen information, according to a report from Krebs on Security.

The threat is allegedly worldwide, but the FBI has not made a specific comment on the matter.

Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase also declined to make a statement.

