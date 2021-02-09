BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division is advising the public to beware of romance scammers “looking for more than love” as Valentine’s Day approaches.

These scams, also called confidence fraud, take advantage of people looking for companionship or romantic partners on dating websites, apps, chat rooms, and social networking sites with the sole goal of obtaining access to their financial or personal identifying information, according to the FBI.

The FBI Boston Division, which includes all of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, says they received 569 romance scam complaints in 2020, with financial losses totaling about $11.7 million.

Out of those complaints, 361 were reported in Massachusetts, with losses totaling $8,006,260.

Nationwide, almost 23,768 complaints categorized as romance scams were reported, and the losses associated with those complaints total about $605 million.

The reported losses are most likely much higher as many victims are hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame, or humiliation, the FBI said.

“The consequences of these scams are often financially and emotionally devastating to victims who rarely get their money back and may not have the ability to recover from the financial loss,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “While we recognize that it may be embarrassing for victims to report this type of fraud, it’s important to do so, so that the FBI and our law enforcement partners can do everything in our power to ensure these online imposters are held accountable.”

The FBI is urging people to be careful what they posted online as scammers will use this information against them.

People who develop a romantic relationship with someone they meet online are advised to consider the following:

Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.

Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.

Go slowly and ask lots of questions.

Beware if the individual seems too perfect, or quickly asks you to communicate “offline.”

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family.

Beware if the individual claims to be working and living far away, whether it’s on the other side of the country or overseas.

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person, but then always cancels because of some emergency.

Beware if you’re asked to send inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you.

Never send money to anyone you don’t know personally.

Never help anyone move money through your own account or someone else’s. You could become an unwitting money mule for the perpetrator helping to carry out other theft and fraud schemes.

Those who suspect an online relationship is a scam is asked to stop all contact immediately and if money has been sent, to report any transfer of funds to their financial institution and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov .

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)