FBI searching for 14-year-old girl who may be with ‘armed and dangerous’ man

(WHDH) — The FBI is turning to the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a 33-year-old man who should be considered “armed and dangerous,” officials said.

Isabel Shae Hicks was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia, early on the morning of Oct. 21. She is believed to be an endangered missing juvenile in the company of Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Isabel is described as white, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lynch is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 195 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard.

It is possible that Bruce William Lynch, Jr. is driving a light blue 2003 Toyota Matrix. The rear passenger door handle is missing on the vehicle. He may be using the following Virginia tags: VEM-9071, UXW-3614, and/or a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” tag 2499UT.

Lynch was charged with abduction by the Louisa County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 25. He should be considered “armed and potentially dangerous.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-804-261-1044.

