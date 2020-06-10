FBI searching for 2 men amid investigation into torching of Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, the Boston Police Department, and the Boston Fire Department—Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the recent vandalism and arson of a police cruiser.

The two men were seen at the intersection of Tremont and Bromfield streets around 9:30 p.m. on May 31 as the city erupted in riots surrounding the death of George Floyd, authorities said.

Around the same time, two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University. Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire.

One of the persons of interest was described as a white or Hispanic male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a white hoodie, red bandanna, and gray shorts.

At 9:51 p.m., he could be seen jumping on the roof of the cruiser in question, 7NEWS learned after tracking his movements. Seconds later, he could be seen kicking the rear of the vehicle. Surveillance video then showed him flicking a lighter near the side of the cruiser before dropping what appears to be a flaming shirt inside.

The second person of interest is believed to be a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

The individual could be seen next to his bandanna-wearing friend throughout the whole sequence of events.

At 10 p.m. sharp, the cruiser burst into flames. The duo then posed for a photo in front of the burning cruiser before vacating the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 857-386-2000.

