FBI searching storage facility in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal agents and a hazardous materials team descended upon a storage facility in Quincy on Monday to conduct a search in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Authorities responding to Extra Space Storage on Liberty Street quickly roped off the building with yellow police tape.

The FBI’s Hazardous Materials Response Unit, Boston Fire Department, and Quincy Police Department could all be seen searching the facility. Federal officials tell 7NEWS that agents are conducting court-authorized activity.

Anxious neighborhood residents looked on with concern as crews walked in and out of the building all morning.

“I want to know what’s going on so something doesn’t explode around here,” one woman said.

Investigators are focused on a “hazardous material issue,” according to law enforcement sources.

No additional details have been made available.

