FBI seeking help finding 3 stolen New England Patriots Super Bowl rings

FBI agents are seeking the public’s help in their search for 3 missing Super Bowl rings belonging to a New England Patriots player.

In a social media post Friday, the FBI released three “representation” photos of each ring and asked anyone with information to contact their tip line.

“#SuperBowlLV has a nice ring to it, but art crime isn’t music to our ears. Help the FBI find three stolen New England Patriots Super Bowl rings,” a tweet said.

No additional information was immediately released.

