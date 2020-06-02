(WHDH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information on people inciting violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The FBI says they are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting peaceful protests and committing crimes.

“The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens,” the FBI said in a press release.

Anyone with information, photos or videos depicting violent encounters during protests is asked to submit them to fbi.gov/violence.

Tips can also be reported by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

