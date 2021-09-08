PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man seen wearing a Western Massachusetts health club sweatshirt during the alleged assault of federal officers at the United States Capitol building.

The FBI released pictures Wednesday of the assault suspect allegedly present during the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C.

He is described as a white man who stands about 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet, one inch tall, weighing about 225 pounds with a stocky build.

He reportedly has white hair, brown eyes, and is believed to be in his mid- to late 50s.

The suspect was pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the logo of Berkshire Nautilus — a local health club in Pittsfield, Mass., the FBI said.

“We are working very closely with our law enforcement and private sector partners to identify those who attempted to use violence and destruction to intimidate, coerce, or affect the conduct of our government,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit information. Tipsters should reference number 141—the assault on federal officer photo number—when calling or submitting information online.

