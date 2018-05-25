FBI: Small offices, home offices should reboot routers

(WHDH) — The FBI says owners of internet routers in small offices, including home offices, should reboot the devices to disrupt potential malware attacks.

In a statement released by the FBI Friday, the step is recommended after “Foreign cyber actors have compromised thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide.”

Officials say the malware targets devices made by several manufacturers.

The threat can reportedly make the home and office routers “inoperable” and can collect information that is transmitted through the router.

Device owners are recommended to reboot the router “to temporarily disrupt the malware and aid the potential identification of infected devices.” Disabling remote management settings and using strong passwords and encryption is also recommended.

More information about the threat can be found here.

