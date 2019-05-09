FBI, Somerville police double reward for info leading to arrest of ‘dangerous’ bank robber

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI and Somerville police are doubling their reward and are now offering $20,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of a bank robber who is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” investigators announced Thursday.

Surveillance video shows the gun-wielding suspect enter the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue around 9:57 a.m. on May 1.

Police say the man waived a Webley Revolver in the face of a bank teller.

After a Somerville police officer in the vicinity of Davis Square was alerted to a possible bank robbery in progress, he entered the bank and the suspect allegedly fired a round before fleeing with a bag of money.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue beanie, a dark glove on his left hand, a hooded camouflage jacket featuring a Nike logo on the left side above his chest, blue pants, black sneakers, and a black-and-red Under Armour backpack.

He is described as light-skinned, in his thirties, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and about 175 pounds.

“We’re doubling the reward to $20,000 in an effort to generate new leads about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “Given the clarity of the photos and video, we believe someone out there must know who this man is and we’re asking them to contact us so that he can be apprehended before anyone gets hurt.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

