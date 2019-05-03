FBI, Somerville police offer $10K reward for information leading to arrest of bank robber

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI and Somerville police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Somerville bank robbery suspect who managed to evade capture after opening fire on police on Wednesday.

The reward is offered for information leading to the capture of a “dangerous” suspect who robbed the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue.

Troopers responded to the area of College Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after an armed suspect reportedly robbed the bank, took off on foot, and fired multiple shots at responding Somerville police officers, who returned fire.

On Thursday the FBI released new surveillance video of the robber waving a black revolver around inside the bank before barging up to the teller and demanding money.

He is described as Hispanic in his 30s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with a medium build.

Good Samaritan David Powers checked the suspected robber into a plant as he ran by on the sidewalk. The contact dislodged the man’s bag, which contained money and a gun. The suspect then continued on, leaving the bag behind.

As the search for the gunman unfolds, residents are being urged to report any suspicious activity.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said the robber has “no regard for human life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

