FBI, Somerville police offer $10K reward for information leading to arrest of bank robber

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI and Somerville police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Somerville bank robbery suspect who managed to evade capture after opening fire on police on Wednesday.

The reward is offered for information leading to the capture of a “dangerous” suspect who robbed the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue.

Click Here for more information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000.

Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)