A Swansea man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael St. Pierre, 46, was arrested in Fall River and faces a felony charge of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses. The FBI’s Boston division tweeted that St. Pierre is the 29th person to be arrested in the area related to the Jan.6 riot.

According to court documents, St. Pierre was seen on video throwing objects through doors of the building and verbally encouraged other rioters, saying the Capitol is “where the meeting ground is. Hopefully, they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair.”

The misdemeanor charges include destruction of government property, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

St. Pierre will make his initial court appearance in the District of Massachusetts.

