BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The FBI plans to search the Concord River in Billerica for “specific evidence in an ongoing investigation” Monday morning.

The agency’s underwater search and evidence response team will begin searching the Concord River at 9 a.m. The FBI said they aren’t looking for human remains and there is no threat to public safety. One lane of the River Street Bridge will be closed while officials conduct their search.

“We recognize the traffic disruptions this may cause and are working as expeditiously as possible to complete the operation,” the FBI said in a statement Monday morning. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important law enforcement activity.”

