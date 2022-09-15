BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a hoax bomb threat that targeted Boston Children’s Hospital two weeks ago, according to law officials.

At a news conference held with Boston Police, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins and FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joe Bonavolonta announced the arrest of a woman in Westfield, Mass., for calling the hospital on Aug. 30 and making a “telephonic bomb threat.”

Bonavolonta said the suspect was arrested Thursday morning without incident, weeks after the phoned-in threat placed the hospital and surrounding area on lockdown. A bomb squad was also called in at the time before officials determined no explosive devices were on the premises.

“Today’s arrest should serve as a strong warning to others that making threats of violence is not a prank,” Bonavolonta said Thursday. “It’s a federal crime and can carry up to five years in a federal prison. Law enforcement must work all threats of violence as a top priority because we never know if the subjects behind them are going to follow through with their actions.”

Bonavolonta went on to describe how threats such as the one targeting the hospital put the public at risk, divert law enforcement from actual emergencies, and are costly to tax-payers, among other issues.

