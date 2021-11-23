A company is recalling more than 150,000 units of hand sanitizer because its packaging looks like an 8-ounce water bottle, posing a risk of consumption, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

American Screening LLC of Shreveport, Louisiana is voluntarily recalling 153,336 units of the hand sanitizer.

The hand sanitizer contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol, and ingesting it could be fatal. No one has reported drinking the sanitizer, the company said.

