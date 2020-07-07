FDA adds to list of hand sanitizers that contain potentially fatal ingredient

(WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration is now warning the public to avoid using 26 different hand sanitizers after adding to its list of products that have been found to contain a substance that can be possibly fatal when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Consumers should not use any hand sanitizer manufactured by AAA Cosmetica, Eskbiochem SA de CV, Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV, Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV, Transliquid Technologies LLC, and Tropicosmeticos SA de CV due to the potential presence of methanol, according to the FDA.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said in a news release.

Those who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment, which is critical for the potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

“Young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” the FDA added.

The FDA is asking consumers to stop using the hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediately.

The following sanitizers subject to recall are as follows:

AAA Cosmetica bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 76987-402-01)

AAA Cosmetica LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz (NDC: 76987-120-01)

AAA Cosmetica LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz (NDC: 76987-402-02)

AAA Cosmetica QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 76987-250-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

Eskbiochem SA de CV CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

Eskbiochem SA de CV CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Eskbiochem SA de CV Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol (NDC: 75744-0200-3

75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1

75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1 Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free (NDC: 75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-01, 75165-600-01)

Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Transliquid Technologies LLC Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer (NDC: 75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10)

Tropicosmeticos SA de CV Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% (NDC: 76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06

77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12

77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19

77676-402-20)

77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19 77676-402-20) All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)