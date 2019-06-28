FDA announces dog food brands that could cause heart failure

(WHDH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a list of pet food brands that they say could cause congestive heart failure in dogs.

In July 2018, the FDA first alerted the public about an investigation that found a possible link between dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and dogs eating certain types of pet food.

Canine DCM is described as the disease of a dog’s heart muscle, can often result in congestive heart failure.

Breeds that are typically affected are large and giant breed dogs, according to the FDA. However, many of the 524 cases of DCM reported to the FDA have included smaller breeds of dogs, suggesting a lack of a genetic connection.

In many cases, food linked to DCM was in dry form and contained ingredients including peas, lentils, potatoes, and sweet potatoes. Many others were grain-free.

The following dog food brands were named the most in reported DCM cases, according to the FDA:

Acana: 67

Zignature: 64

Taste of the Wild: 53

4Health: 32

Earthborn Holistic: 32

Blue Buffalo: 31

Nature’s Domain: 29

Fromm: 24

Merrick: 16

California Natural: 15

Natural Balance: 15

Orijen: 12

Nature’s Variety: 11

NutriSource: 10

Nutro: 10

Rachael Ray Nutrish: 10

The FDA is urging pet owners to work with their veterinarians, who have the ability to consult a board-certified veterinary nutritionist, to obtain the most appropriate dietary advice.

