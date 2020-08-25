FDA announces dog food recall after sample tests positive for salmonella

Sunshine Mills is recalling bags of dog food after officials found salmonella in a sample, the FDA said Tuesday.

The company is recalling 3-pound and 13.5-pound bags of Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with Blend of Real Chicken & Quail after Georgia officials found salmonella during a test, the FDA said. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the food and humans handling it. It can cause diarrhea and fever and be fatal for both humans and animals.

