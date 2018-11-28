(WHDH) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved what could be a breakthrough drug in treating some cancers.

Vitrakvi is a drug designed to fight a specific genetic mutation in some forms of cancer.

It comes in an easy-to-take capsule or in liquid form.

Doctors say some patients, including children, have seen remarkable turnarounds, but they warn it doesn’t work for all cancers and it is expensive.

The wholesale cost for the children’s syrup is $11,000 for a month’s supply and the oral capsules for adults wholesales for $32,000 per month.

However, most patients would pay $20 dollars or less for a 30 day supply of the medicine with insurance.

