(WHDH) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new flu drug for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The new drug, Xofluza, can be used on patients 12 and older who have been showing flu symptoms for no more than 48 hours.

Officials stressed that while this additional treatment option is important, it’s not a replacement for a yearly vaccine.

Other preventative measures include hand washing, disinfecting surfaces, and not touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The Centers for Disease Control said flu activity is currently low across the country.

Last year, the CDC reported that more than 80,000 people died of the flu – the highest number in over a decade.

