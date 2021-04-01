The United States Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that it has authorized additional over-the-counter COVID-19 tests.

At-home tests developed by Quidel and Abbott have been authorized for emergency use without a prescription when used for serial screening, according to the FDA.

These tests had been previously authorized by the agency to test those with COVID-19 symptoms, but the actions this week authorize testing of asymptomatic individuals when used for serial testing.

“Screening testing, especially with the over-the-counter tests authorized today, is an important part of the country’s pandemic response—many schools, workplaces, communities, and other entities are setting up testing programs to quickly screen for COVID-19,” said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “With the FDA’s authorization of multiple tests, the public can be assured these tests have met our scientific standards for emergency use authorization. As we’ve said all along, if it’s a good test, we’ll authorize it.”

