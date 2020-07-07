(WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 antigen diagnostic test.

The Becton Dickinson Veritor System is the second test the FDA has authorized for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens.

“Expanding America’s testing capabilities is the result of partnership and ingenuity between the federal government, private sector and academia,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “Today’s authorization is another achievement of that work. Antigen tests play an important role in the overall response against COVID-19, including as a point-of-care test that can potentially scale up to test millions of Americans quickly.”

The FDA says this test can be valuable as a screening tool to quickly test large groups of people who may have already had the virus.

However, the World Health Organization has warned that the tests aren’t always accurate.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)