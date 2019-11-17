FDA: Cat food recalled due to Salmonella concerns

A brand of frozen cat food is being recalled after a sample tested positive for Salmonella, federal officials said.

Go Raw LLC is recalling its 2-pound frozen bags of Quest Beef Cat Food after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Salmonella while testing a sample, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The bags were sold nationally, federal officials said.

Humans with Salmonella can suffer nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever with the possibility of more serious ailments. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Consumers who have purchased Quest Beef Cat Food are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

