FDA: Company recalling potentially life-threatening male enhancement drugs

A pharmaceutical company is recalling multiple male enhancement dietary supplements because of a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers using prescription medication, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

Motto International Corp. is voluntarily recalling all lots of Bull Platinum 30000, Stallion Platinum 30000, Rhino 7 Platinum 30000, and Panther Platinum 30000 because of undeclared tadalafil, a drug used for male sexual enhancement, the FDA said.

Consuming undeclared tadalafil can pose a risk to people taking prescription medication containing nitrates, such as nitroglycerin, the FDA said. Combining tadalafil and nitrates can lower blood pressure to life-threatening levels.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)