ANTRIM, N.H. (WHDH) -

A company is recalling bean and soy spouts after they were possibly exposed to a potentially fatal bacteria, Food and Drug Administration officials said Tuesday.

Fullei Fresh is recalling bean sprouts and soy sprouts that were potentially exposed to listeria monocytogenes, which can cause fatal infections in children and the elderly, and can have symptoms of nausea, diarrhea and fever.

Bean sprouts are sold in 5 pound, 10 pound and 8 ounce packs; organic bean sprouts are sold in 5 pound and 4 ounce packs; and soy sprouts are sold in 5 pound and 10 pound backs. The affected lots are between 251 and 271, which is the last three digits on the products’ barcodes, and were shipped between Sept. 14 and Oct. 5.

