FDA: Dozens of CBD tinctures for people, pets recalled due to lead poisoning

Dozens of CBD tinctures for people and pets have been recalled because of lead in the products, according to the FDA.
Federal officials said 51 tincture products from InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands have too much lead due to the droppers they are packaged with. Exposure to lead can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, shock, blood cell damage and kidney damage.
Symptoms for pets are similar to those for humans. Thirty-six products for humans were affected and 15 pet products were affected.
The list of affected tinctures is below:
Human Consumption (MHR Brands)
Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Made by Hemp – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Made by Hemp – Mojito Lime Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Made by Hemp – Strawberry Crème Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Pet Consumption (MHR Brands)
Tasty Drops – Cat Tincture 1oz/200mg
Tasty Drops – Dog Tincture 1oz/200mg
Purfurred – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Made by Hemp – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Made by Hemp – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Human Consumption (White Label)
A Clean Choice – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
A Clean Choice – Strawberry Creme Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
A Clean Choice – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
BC Hemp Co LLC – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
BC Hemp Co LLC – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
BC Hemp Co LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Goodness Gurus – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Goodness Gurus – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg
Herbzeedy LLC – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg
Javan Anti Aging – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Pathway to Wellness – Natural Tincture, 1000mg/30ml
The Spiffy Piff – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg
The Spiffy Piff – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Recovery ReLeaf – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg
Acadia Farms – Canadian Maple Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Acadia Farms – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg
Pet Consumption (White Label)
Herbal Renewals – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Herbal Renewals – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg
Barkley Bistro – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 1oz/200mg
A Clean Choice – Cat Tincture, 500mg/1oz.
A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
A Clean Choice – Dog Tincture, 500mg/1oz.
BC Hemp Co LLC – Pet Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Boost IV Hydration, LLC – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg
Acadia Farms – Pet Blend, 1oz/200mg
