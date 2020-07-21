FDA: Dozens of CBD tinctures for people, pets recalled due to lead poisoning

Dozens of CBD tinctures for people and pets have been recalled because of lead in the products, according to the FDA.

Federal officials said 51 tincture products from InHe Manufacturing, LLC and MHR Brands have too much lead due to the droppers they are packaged with. Exposure to lead can lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, shock, blood cell damage and kidney damage.

Symptoms for pets are similar to those for humans. Thirty-six products for humans were affected and 15 pet products were affected.

The list of affected tinctures is below:

Human Consumption (MHR Brands) Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/300mg Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/500mg Tasty Drops – Berry Tincture, 1oz/1500mg Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/500mg Tasty Drops – Natural Tincture, 1oz/1500mg Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/300mg Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/500mg Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

Tasty Drops – Spearmint Tincture, 1oz/1500mg Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/300mg Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/500mg Tasty Drops – Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1500mg Made by Hemp – French Vanilla Tincture, 1oz/1000mg Made by Hemp – Mojito Lime Tincture, 1oz/1000mg Made by Hemp – Strawberry Crème Tincture, 1oz/1000mg

Pet Consumption (MHR Brands) Tasty Drops – Cat Tincture 1oz/200mg Tasty Drops – Dog Tincture 1oz/200mg Purfurred – Dog Tincture, 1oz/200mg