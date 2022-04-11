A company is recalling Easter candy sold at Massachusetts stores over concerns it could contain salmonella, the FDA said Monday.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. is voluntarily recalling Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats baskets that were sold at 14 Big Y locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut because they were manufactured in a facility where salmonella was detected, the FDA said.

The company is also recalling Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortments made in the same facility. There have been no reports of illness due to the products, officials said.

