FDA gives emergency authorization for Regeneron

The FDA issued an emergency authorization for the use of Regeneron’s antibody cocktail for some coronavirus patients Saturday.

Doctors can use the drug to treat high-risk patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

President Donald Trump received the cocktail as part of his treatment for the coronavirus.

The company says it will have 80,000 doses ready later this month.

