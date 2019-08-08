(WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate whether there is a direct relationship between vaping and seizures.

The agency says they’ve received 127 reports of e-cigarette users suffering from seizures, fainting, tremors or other neurological symptoms between 2010 and 2019.

The FDA is seeking more information to better understand if vaping leads to an increase of neurological events by asking users to report any unexpected health or product issues through the Safety Reporting Portal.

“We strongly encourage the public to submit new or follow-up reports with as much detail as possible,” Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D., said in a statement. “Additional reports or more detailed information about these incidents are vital to help inform our analysis and may help us identify common risk factors and determine whether any specific e-cigarette product attributes, such as nicotine content or formulation, may be more likely to contribute to seizures.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)