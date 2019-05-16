FDA issues nationwide tattoo ink recall over bacterial contamination

(WHDH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide recall for tattoo inks that are contaminated with microorganisms. Use of the inks could result in serious injury.

Officials are urging consumers, tattoo artists, and retailers to avoid using the following brands of ink:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure because there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken, according to the FDA.

Symptoms of tattoo-ink-associated infections include the appearance of rashes or lesions consisting of red papules in areas where the contaminated ink has been applied. Some tattoo infections can result in permanent scarring.

The FDA says it has identified six tattoo inks contaminated with bacteria harmful to human health.

Consumers who are considering a new tattoo are being urged to ask their tattoo artist or studio about the tattoo inks they use.

Those who have experienced symptoms of infection or an injury after administration of a tattoo should consult their healthcare professional and inform their tattoo artist.

Below are images of ink impacted by the recall:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL Basic Black Tattoo Inks (manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics)

Dynamic Color – Black Tattoo Ink (manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc)