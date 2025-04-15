The FDA says it was notified by Novo Nordisk on April 3 that several hundred units of counterfeit Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 1mg were in the U.S. drug supply chain. The counterfeit products were distributed outside the Novo Nordisk authorized supply chain in the U.S. FDA seized the identified counterfeit products on April 9.

The agency advises patients, wholesalers, retail pharmacies and health care professionals to check the Ozempic products they have received and not use, distribute or sell products labeled with lot number PAR0362 and serial number starting with the first eight digits 51746517.

The FDA is aware of six adverse event reports associated with this lot, however none of them appear to be associated with the counterfeit product. All six adverse events were reported by Novo Nordisk.

FDA and Novo Nordisk are testing the seized products and do not yet have information about the identity, quality or safety of these drugs. FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and the agency is working to protect the U.S. drug supply. Visit Novo Nordisk’s announcement for more informationExternal Link Disclaimer.

The FDA recommends retail pharmacies only purchase authentic Ozempic through authorized distributors of Novo NordiskExternal Link Disclaimer and review the photographs and information to confirm the legitimacy of their shipments. Patients should only obtain Ozempic with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies and check the product before using for any signs of counterfeiting.

Learn more: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-warns-consumers-not-use-counterfeit-ozempic-semaglutide-found-us-drug-supply-chain

