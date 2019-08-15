FDA issues warning to pet owners after dog food tests positive for Listeria, Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners not to feed their pets a certain raw dog food brand after samples tested positive for Listeria and Salmonella.

The FDA announced Thursday that Texas Tripe Inc. dog food tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The company has recalled 35 lots for each of 23 product varieties.

The FDA says the pet food represents a serious threat to human and animal health. Because these products are sold and stored frozen, FDA is concerned that people may still have them in their possession.

The products are manufactured by Texas Tripe Inc. and are sold direct to consumers online.

