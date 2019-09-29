FDA issues warning to pet owners after dog food tests positive for Salmonella, Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners not to feed their pets any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food after a sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria.

The FDA announced Thursday that two samples of different finished products collected during an inspection of Bravo Packing, Inc., the manufacturer of Performance Dog raw pet food, tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. One of the products sampled had not yet been distributed.

The company has recalled Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches. The FDA is cautioning about all Performance Dog frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22 because the products do not have lot codes printed on retail packaging.

The FDA says the pet food represents a serious threat to human and animal health.

If you have any Performance Dog products that you purchased after July 22 or are unsure of the purchase date, you are urged to throw it away.

