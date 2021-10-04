A Maine company is recalling nearly 3 tons of lobster meat because it is potentially contaminated with a deadly bacteria, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Greenhead Lobster Products recalled 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat that is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Infection can also cause fever, headaches, stomach pain and diarrhea.

The lobster meat was sent to Maine and New Hampshire and then distributed nationwide, the FDA said. No illnesses have been reported to date. The full list of products being recalled is available on the FDA’s website.

