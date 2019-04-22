(WHDH) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind medical device that treats childhood ADHD.

The Monarch External Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation System is worn by children between the ages of seven and 12, who are not currently on medication for ADHD, while they sleep.

A small adhesive patch is placed on the child’s forehead and delivers a low-level electrical pulse to the parts of the brain responsible for ADHD symptoms.

The device has also been investigated as a possible treatment for traumatic brain injury in veterans.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)