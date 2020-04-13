FDA outlines new plan to clean N95 respirators amid coronavirus outbreak

(CNN) — For the third time in the span of two weeks, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized yet another decontamination system for N95 respirators.

Shortages of N95 masks and other medical supplies have plagued hospitals across the nation as they continue to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The FDA’s announcement Sunday outlined a plan to decontaminate the respirators through a company called Advanced Sterilization Products, which could allow for the decontamination of approximately 4 million N95 respirators per day.

“This authorization will help provide access to millions of respirators so our health care workers on the front lines can be better protected and provide the best care to patients with Covid-19,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in a news release.

The company would use a system called the STERRAD Sterilization System that uses “vaporized hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization,” according to the agency.

More than 6,300 hospitals in the US already have the system installed, according to the FDA, and each system can reprocess approximately 480 respirators per day.

The system is limited to “a maximum of 2 decontamination cycles per respirator,” according to the FDA letter authorizing its use.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)