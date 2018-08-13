The Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing for a smartphone app that claims to prevent pregnancy.

The Swedish-based company called Natural Cycles says women can use the app to track the days they are fertile based on body temperature readings and the timing of their menstrual cycles.

Natural Cycles claims the app has been 93 percent effective at preventing unwanted pregnancies.

However, officials in Britain and Sweden launched investigations into the app earlier this year after receiving reports that women using it became pregnant.

In a statement, the FDA warns that the app is not foolproof in preventing pregnancies but can be effective if used correctly and carefully.

