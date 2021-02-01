FDA: Personal heat massager recalled for overheating fire hazard

The Wahl Clipper Corporation is recalling one of its personal heat massagers because of a fire hazard, the FDA said Monday.

The company is voluntarily recalling all Deluxe Heat Therapy Massagers, Model 4212 because a connection between the massager and heat attachment can overheat, causing smoke or sparks.

Wahl said anyone who owns one of the massagers can e-mail techsupport@wahlclipper.com and return it for a full refund plus $10.

