FDA: Pet supply retailer recalling pig ears due to possible Salmonella health risk

The Food and Drug Administration is warning dog owners not to feed their pets pig ear treats due to a possible Salmonella health risk.

The FDA announced Friday that Dog Goods USA LLC is to conduct a voluntary recall of Chef Toby Pig Ears Treats due to possible Salmonella

The company has recalled 34 lots for non-irradiated bulk and packaged pig ears branded Chef Toby Pig Ears.

Dog Goods bought the products from a single supplier in Brazil from September 2018 through August 2019 and distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The FDA sampled pig ears manufactured by the supplier in Brazil and one sample tested positive for Salmonella.

