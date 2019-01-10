FDA: Popular chocolate, caramel candies could be contaminated with hepatitis A

(WHDH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to throw away a popular brand of individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

Consumers are urged not to eat and immediately throw away any Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas.

Any candies purchased after Nov. 14, 2018, may be contaminated because a worker in the facility tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the FDA.

The products were available at retail locations and through purchase at QVC and BauersCandy.com.

At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to the consumption of the candies.

Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people. It is a contagious liver disease and is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, and pale stool.

Anyone who may have consumed the candies is asked to contact their healthcare provider.

