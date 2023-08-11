Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY is recalling soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

SOFT SERVE ON THE GO CUPS were distributed in the states of CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV.

The recalled product reached consumers through Canteens, Grocery and Convenience stores etc.

The recalled product is packaged in an 8 fl oz., clear plastic cup. The product looks like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.

The product brand name is Soft Serve On The Go cups, All flavors, UPC (SEE LIST)

Soft Serve on the go Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15129-0 Soft Serve on the go Razzle, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15133-7 Soft Serve on the go Caramel, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15131-3 Soft Serve on the go Parve Vanilla Chocolate, 8 fl oz UPC 0-91404-15113-9 Soft Serve on the go Sorbet Strawberry Mango, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15128-3 Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter, 8 fl oz UPC0-91404-15285-3

The UPC is the only identifiable code on the package. It does not have any LOT number or best by date. All product produced up to 8/4/23 is being recalled.

To date, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in two states (NY and PA). Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of an individual becoming ill and reporting to have eaten this product. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of product and one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers should discontinue consumption of the product immediately. Please dispose of this product or return to your store of purchase for full credit. Consumers with questions may contact our Soft Serve on the Go team at: 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com . Monday thru Friday 9am to 5 pm EST.

Link to Outbreak Advisory

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)