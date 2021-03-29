FDA: Salmon burgers recalled for containing pieces of metal

A seafood company is recalling salmon burgers because they main contain small pieces of metal, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers because they may contain metal pieces.

Anyone with burgers with the lot number GC101431 and a Best By date of 01/14/2023 should not eat them and return them to Costco for a full refund.

The source of the metal has not yet been identified.

