The U.S. Food and Drug Administration signaled Monday that it intends to phase out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes from the nation’s food supply.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said they would announce the effort Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

No further details were released.

The FDA has approved 36 color additives for use in food, including nine synthetic dyes. Those include the dye called Red 3, which the agency banned in January.

States such as California and West Virginia recently passed laws banning certain food dyes from school meals.

