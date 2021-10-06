(WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration has updated its list of hand sanitizers that people should avoid using.

Officials have tested certain artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” and found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, according to the FDA.

Benzene may cause certain types of cancer in humans. Animal studies show acetaldehyde may cause cancer in humans and may cause serious illness or death. Acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin.

While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, the FDA recommends consumers avoid using products contaminated with unacceptable levels of the chemicals.

Consumers who have products on this list of hand sanitizers should immediately stop using the product and dispose of it.

