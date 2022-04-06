BOSTON (WHDH) - (WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration has warned restaurants and retailers of a norovirus outbreak linked to potentially contaminated raw oysters that were shipped to many states, including Massachusetts.

The oysters in question were harvested in the south and central parts of Baynes Sound, British Columbia, Canada, and distributed to restaurants and retailers in Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, according to the FDA.

“The states conducted a trace forward investigation to determine where the raw oysters were distributed and to ensure they’re removed from the food supply,” the FDA wrote in a news release.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.

Those symptoms generally develop 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people recover within one to three days.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)