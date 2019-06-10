FDNY: Pilot killed in fiery midtown Manhattan helicopter crash

NEW YORK (AP/WHDH) — One person was killed Monday when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan.

The Fire Department said in a tweet Monday that the helicopter appears to have crash-landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square, around 2 p.m.

Fire officials say one person has died as a result of the crash.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit but is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

FDNY members are operating on scene at 787 7th Ave in Manhattan, helicopter crash landing. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

