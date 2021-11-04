FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The parents of students at a Fitchburg middle school are voicing their concerns after a ceiling tile in the auditorium collapsed and landed near teachers and several children during picture day on Thursday.

The two foot by two foot tile in the auditorium of Longsjo Middle School landed near a group of seventh graders and their teachers.

“A tile fell and it made like a really loud noise and everyone got scared,” said student Liah Hill. “There was like dust and stuff too.”

Hill said despite the incident, students were told to stay put and the photographer continued taking pictures.

As students texted their parents about the situation, city and school officials started receiving calls concerning the children’s safety.

“I entirely get that people are freaked out. There were kids in there and it could have been pretty bad,” said Fitchburg City Council President Anthony Zarrella.

Recent reports confirmed there was no asbestos detected in the ceiling tiles, Zarella said.

“The schools are in pretty bad shape, to put it politely,” said Corey Hill, Liah’s father.

In 2018, 7NEWS reported on the poor conditions at Longjso Middle School. Footage showed water dripping from damaged ceilings into buckets placed on the floor.

School officials say the auditorium is rarely used and it was chosen for picture day because staff wanted to make sure students observed social distancing guidelines.

“As a parent, it’s emotional,” said Corey Hill, wiping away tears. “Mainly because I fear for the safety of my daughter. I don’t want something to happen to her, at school she’s supposed to be safe.”

School officials say no one was injured during the incident.

The auditorium is now off limits until repairs are made over winter break in Dec. 2021.

